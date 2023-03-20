EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) –It Takes a Village Rescue is hosting the “1st Annual International Shelter Slumber Pawty!”

In a press release by It takes a Village they gave the details.



“On Saturday, March 25, hundreds of animal lovers will spend 24 hours side-by-side with shelter pets to raise much needed funds and awareness for community animals. ITV’s dedicated volunteers and supporters will be spending 12 hours at our facility eating, enduring challenges and pawtying with our amazing animals while raising money to support our programs.”



“We hope everyone will come by the rescue on Saturday and see our animals! We will be doing adoptions for 12 hours (10:00 am- 10:00 pm) while our volunteers raise money”, said Volunteer Event Coordinator LeAnn Robertson.



All proceeds will go directly toward ITV’s animal care costs. You can donate at www.shelterslumberpawty.com.



