OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.

During the week of February 5 to February 11, Mac & Cheese lovers can visit 17 different local participants to decide the ultimate winner.

The following restaurants will be serving up their Mac Menus during their business hours.

  • Lure
  • Lure Smoke Shop
  • Mellow Mushroom
  • J’s Good Grub
  • Real Hacienda (Frederica)
  • Dee’s Diner
  • Sassafras
  • Niko’s Bakery
  • Carnival Cafe
  • Famous Bistro
  • Legends
  • Don Mario
  • Peezos Pizza
  • Jordys
  • Nikos
  • McHenry Events
  • Brashers
  • Brew Bridge

More information can be found here.