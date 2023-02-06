OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro’s Mac & Cheese throwdown is in full swing. Those who love the different cheesy noodles have a task in front of them.

During the week of February 5 to February 11, Mac & Cheese lovers can visit 17 different local participants to decide the ultimate winner.

The following restaurants will be serving up their Mac Menus during their business hours.

Lure

Lure Smoke Shop

Mellow Mushroom

J’s Good Grub

Real Hacienda (Frederica)

Dee’s Diner

Sassafras

Niko’s Bakery

Carnival Cafe

Famous Bistro

Legends

Don Mario

Peezos Pizza

Jordys

Nikos

McHenry Events

Brashers

Brew Bridge

More information can be found here.