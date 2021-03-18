IU students lobby for spring and fall breaks

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) Thousands of Indiana University students are joining a push to reinstate fall and spring break. An online petition with more than 10,000 signatures demands the university reschedules fall and spring break for the next academic year. School officials recently announced a return to normal in the fall. But fall break was canceled. Students say not only are the breaks vital to the mental health of students. But with COVID vaccinations well underway they are confident these breaks can be done safely.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)