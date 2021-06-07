Ivy Tech Community College campuses to host covid-19 clinic Thursday

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Ivy Tech Community College will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the state Thursday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chancellor Daniela Vidal told Eyewitness News the college is partnering with the U.S. Department of Education and Walmart Pharmacy to make this happen. People can show up with their state issued ID and insurance if they have it.

“With the option of having it accessible here, the vaccine, I think it’d be amazing. Because the more options we roll out, the better we as a community will be,” Seth Haegele, student at Evansville’s Ivy Tech campus location, said.

Anyone who receives their vaccine at one of these locations is up for a possible reward.

“Everybody that comes and gets vaccinated will be entered in a drawing for a laptop. So there will be one laptop per campus across the state,” Vidal said.

Winners have the option to choose between a Mac or PC. It’s an incentive to hopefully get the college and these communities back on track.

“We’re just trying to make it as easy and as accessible as possible and that’s really the main thing is trying to give that awareness that the more we all get vaccinated, the faster we’ll get to herd immunity and we protect others that can’t get vaccinated because of other health reasons,” Vidal said.

It also gives students a possible shot at a regular college experience.

“We’re just one step closer to having a normal college experience and I feel like that’s what everyone wants,” Haegele said.



