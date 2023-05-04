HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)— Ivy Tech Community College is getting its students ready for graduation.

Students could decorate their graduation caps and have their headshots taken on Wednesday. Gina Schmitz, Director of Student Life, talked about how events like this promote engagement for the students.

“We want to get to know our students, you know, we’re, we’re a community college, there’s a stigma that students come in and out of the classroom, and it’s not like that–at least not here at Ivy Tech.”

Graduation day for Ivy Tech students is May 12th.