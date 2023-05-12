HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Evansville’s Ivy Tech Community College held its graduation.

Students and families gathered at the Ford Center earlier tonight to celebrate their achievements.

This year’s graduating class consisted of around 1200 students. This marks the first graduating class of the Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

18 students are earning their technical certificate in entrepreneurship. Ivy Tech Evansville offers more than 50 programs of study that may be completed in two years or less.