HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Elementary and middle school students in the EVSC’s Summer Programs, K-Camps, as well as students impacted by foster care will receive a new bicycle, helmet and bicycle lock through Ivy Tech’s annual Bike Giveaway. The event will be held at the Harrison High School’s gymnasium from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on June 28.

The bikes will be awarded to students, selected by their camp leaders, who demonstrate good attendance, good behavior and a good attitude while participating in programs. This year’s ceremony will also include the milestone of the 4,000th bike given away in the event’s history.

In addition to standard bikes, two adaptive bicycles that are specifically designed for children who are physically unable to ride a standard bicycle will be given away.