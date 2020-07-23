Ivy Tech, Read Evansville partner for event at Carver Community Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Ivy tech students and other volunteers helped out Evansville families Wednesday.

Students in the hospitality and culinary arts program distributed meals to families at the Carver Community Center, while Read Evansville handed out free books to kids.

Carver is also starting a program to help families struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are a lot of resources around the city, and what we would do is bring the resources to the families here at Carver, so they’re at a place where they are comfortable that they would know where to come,” Carver executive director David Wagner said. “We have a ton of support systems for the families, they can come as a whole and eliminate some barriers from them participating on getting here.”

Wagner says Carver will be conducting a survey to see what families are needing during these tough times.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS