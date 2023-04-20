HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Local veterans will be coming home to new houses built just for them thanks to a program to help those who’ve served.

Three veterans are getting new homes as part of the J.D. Sheth Foundation’s “Home of the Brave” initiative.

A celebration was held today on Read Street in Evansville to show off the finished homes.

Jaimie Sheth of the J.D. Sheth Foundation talked about how important building houses for veterans is.

“I feel like veteran housing needs to be something that our community needs to focus on. I think housing in general is very important, but specifically for people that have served our country and have given us our freedoms.”

The J-D Sheth Foundation has already built at least 23 homes internationally since 2015.