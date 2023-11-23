HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky native, Jack Harlow is kicking off his 3rd Annual No Place Like home tour on November 24 at the Owensboro Sportcenter.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with doors to the Sportcenter opening at 6:30 p.m. Harlow’s show in Owensboro is the first of six performances across the commonwealth with other shows taking place in Pikeville, Covington, Murray, Bowling Green and Lexington.

The Louisville rapper has been nominated for six Grammy awards since 2021, including Best Rap Performance for his 7x Platinum hit “WHATS POPPIN” off of his debut album. Earlier this year, Harlow released his third studio album, “Jackman” and made his acting debut in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump.

To learn more about Harlow’s upcoming shows, visit jackharlow.us/tour.