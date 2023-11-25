OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — There’s no place like home. That’s according to rapper, Jack Harlow, who kicked off his Kentucky tour last night in Owensboro.

Doors at the Owensboro Sportscenter opened at 6:30 p.m. Although, fans started lining up hours before that time.

The “No Place Like Home” Tour is the third hometown tour the Grammy-nominated rapper has performed.

The 6-city tour makes stops across Kentucky and will wrap up in Lexington at Rupp Arena, on Dec. 3.

“This is both of our second concerts,” says Jaelynn Hufff about her and her friend, Emily Hayden’s presence at the concert.

“[We’re most excited for] “First Class”. Definitely “First Class”…”It’s basic, but its one of my favorites,” says Emily Hayden, of her favorite song by Harlow.

“[First Class] is one of the best. That’s what got him,” says Hufff.

“We’ve been to 6 Jack concerts. We knew Jack before he was everybody’s secret,” says James Loi, another concert attendee.

“Seeing Jack in Owensboro is probably the biggest thing for us,” says Ethan Dossett, who attended the concert with Loi.

St. Benedict’s homeless shelter and the Daniel Pitino Shelter are collecting items to help with the Jack Harlow Foundation’s “No Place Like Home” holiday drive.

Items they collected include deodorant and body wash.