Jackie Young’s Moment in the Spotlight

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – From her days on the high school hardwood to her time in the WNBA, Jackie Young has made Princeton proud.

The town is showing off some of that pride as Jackie prepares to compete in Tokyo 2020 with the brand new 3-on-3 Women’s Basketball Team.

Businesses decorated their store fronts, sporting red white and blue for Jackie and Team USA for a pep rally held in the downtown square in celebration of Young’s success on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

“So the writing on the windows – I walked up to work today and I seen it and its very cool. I appreciate it a lot and we all support Jackie young, said Makenzie Loeffler. “She’s amazing honestly. It shows what – it doesn’t matter where you go. It doesn’t matter where you come from. You can do anything. The support is, like, huge.”

Casey’s General Store is one of the businesses showing its pride for Jackie. Loeffler says Jackie’s mom, Linda, works with her at Casey’s and is thrilled to see the support for her daughter.

Even with all the national recognition, banners and pictures strung throughout the hallways of Princeton Community High School, and the road leading up to the school being named after her, Jackie Young says she’s still “#JustAKidFromPrinceton.”

Loeffler adds her support to Young, “we love her and wish her the best and her mom is super proud of her and so is her sister here and I just wish her the best.”

“I’m excited to watch Jackie Young from the WNBA in Toyko – being a hometown hero for all of us here in Princeton,” said Jamie Sullivan.

Tokyo 2020 kicks off on Friday, July 23, 2021 with Jackie and the 3-on-3 team’s first game on Saturday, July 24 against France.

*Jackie’s accolades include: 2016 Indiana Miss Basketball, 2015 IHSAA Class 3 State Champions, 2018 NCAA Champions (Notre Dame), All Time Leading Scorer in Indiana.