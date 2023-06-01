HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A fan favorite at Bosse Field is returning in just a few weeks.

The annual Jacob’s Village fundraiser will be held on June 29, helping area residents with disabilities.

The partnership between the Otters and Jacobs’ Village is entering year 18, and within the last few seasons, this game has been one of the biggest draws for fans for the entire season.

For this game on June 29, 100% of game sponsorships and a portion of ticket sales will go directly to Jacobs Village to help with service costs and to maintain affordable and accessible housing for residents with disabilities.

In 17 years, this fundraiser has garnered over $230,000 for Jacob’s village.