JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A car accident on Friday night left Kimball International with $7,000 worth in damages and the car driver $10,000 in car damages.

Levi Arnold was traveling north on Cherry Street when police say he accelerated too quickly and failed to maintain his lane of travel. Reports say his 2016 Toyota Scion ran off the road into Kimball International’s landscaping located in the 1600 block of Cherry Street.

Authorities say Arnold did not sustain any injuries nor did anyone else. Police cited Arnold for unsafe lane movement.