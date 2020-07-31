Jasper community reacts to sale of newspaper

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)– After publishing the Dubois County Herald for more than 100 years, the Rumbach family is selling their paper to Paxton Media Group. While Jasper natives are eager to see the paper to live on for years to come, some are fearing the paper will lose it’s local fingerprint.

The Dubois County Herald has been printing the community’s piece of history for 125 years. Jasper natives say they would miss getting a copy of the paper if that medium becomes obsolete.

“That’s the one thing we lose when we lose the newspaper,” explained Jasper native, Ken Schultheis. “That physical touch. We visually can see it and it takes us back to a period.”

Schultheis said the Dubois County Herald is much more than a paper etched with ink, it been a family tradition for years. He still has collection of their articles dating back to the 60’s featuring his father, him, and his kids. They were all involved in local sports.

“We’ve been a part of the herald for many decades,” said Schultheis.

Now local newspapers are becoming harder to find as the media takes a virtual shift. Schultheis and many other natives hopes the Rumbach’s legacy will live on and continue to remind Dubois County of their history.

“They built a news paper that gave you national, it gave you state, and it gave you great local,” Schultheis said. “I hope Jasper will hold strong and I hope the new owners see what a gem they have in the Herald.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: