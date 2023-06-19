HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana State Police have promoted Master Trooper Patrick Stinson to serve as Detective at the Jasper District.

According to officials, Stinson is a Crawford County native, a 15-year veteran and has been on the force since 2007. Stinson first was assigned to the Sellersburg Post and served there for 11 years before being transferred to the Jasper District.

Officials state he has served on the All Crimes Policing team where his primary function was fugitive apprehension and was temporarily assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division as a Detective in October 2022.

Stinson has received numerous awards during his career, such as: