JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – It seems the Jasper Municipal Pool is already ready to celebrate the Fourth of July. They announced on their Facebook a change in hours for the holiday.

Due to being understaffed, they have made the decision to close the pool at 4:30 p.m. on July 4.

This has been an ongoing issue as many pools fight the lifeguard shortage. However in addition to the lifeguard shortage, there is a general labor shortage going on as well due to the effects of the pandemic.

The Facebook post said that they will see everyone at noon on July 5.