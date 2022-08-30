JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A Jasper teen is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexual assault.

Jasper Police tell Eyewitness News, a female victim reported to officers Monday she was assaulted by 19-year-old Liam Kibby at his house.

After Kibby was located by JPD, he was brought to the police department for questioning.

Upon further investigation, officers arrested Kibby for the following charges: rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, and sexual battery.

Kibby has been booked in the Dubois County Security Center.