HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A partnership with The Indiana National Guard, Tri-County YMCA, Jasper Parks and Recreation, and memorial hospital will result in a $37 million project.

City officials tell me this project has been in the works for 2 years, as they have been trying to figure out a way to bring this idea to life.

After the completion of the funding models, they say they plan to break ground in late 2024 or early 2025, “It really is energizing to have the support of the city and resident and get the project moving forward,” says the CEO of Tri-County YMCA, Mike Steffe.

Mayor Dean Vonderheide tells me, in a study the City of Jasper conducted, they found a need for indoor recreational facilities. The goal, he says, is to provide the community with more opportunities for wellness.

The facility is proposed to have 4 gymnasiums, an aquatic center, an elevated walking track, and several studios for programming. They tell me the building is to be located at 15th and Bartley, and will add on to the already existing Indiana National Guard building.

