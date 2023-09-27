JASPER, In. (WEHT) – Jasper has unveiled two new additions to its Downtown and Riverfront areas, both courtesy of hometown artist Laura Pommier.

“Everyone from the very first people, to the Native Americans, to people now, I think they see the river as an opportunity for recreation, and beauty, and things like that,” says Pommier.

The pieces were shown to the public after months of constant work by the Jasper native, who sought to encapsulate themes her in her work that made her hometown special.

“I think a lot of it has to do with how the county has preserved a lot of its older buildings, and has tried to reinvigorate their whole arts scene,” says Pommier.

The mural near the riverfront, featuring animals and nature, is described by her as a dreamscape style, while the piece outside the jasper art center has a style she calls more traditional. Pommier says the response to both has been overwhelmingly positive.

“They are just very excited about the whole composition – and that it has elements in it that they didn’t – or maybe would not have – anticipated,” says Pommier.

Pommier says she plans to return to Florida this weekend, where she will be working on future projects and continuing to inspire the next generation of artists. She instructs classes at both North Port Art Center in North Port, Florida and the Visual Arts Center in Punta Gorda, Florida.

“You have it in you to do almost anything you really want to do, but you have to commit to it, and fight for it, and devote yourself to it,” says Pommier.