Jaworoski announces she’s running for Indiana State Treasurer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT)– Suzie Jaworowski is officially announcing her candidacy for Indiana State Treasurer at an event to be held in Fishers Thursday evening, July 29. She was the State Director for Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential Campaign. Trump won over Indiana in the primary and general elections.

Jaworowski oversaw a $1.4 billion Budget and 175 employees when she was the Chief of Staff in the United States Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. She recently served as an Advisor to the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna, Austria. Jaworowski is a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment conservative. She says she supports balanced budgets and a conservative approach to managing expenditures and tax dollars. Jaworoski and her husband live in Fishers, Indiana. They have four children.