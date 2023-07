HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Owensboro off-road jeepers have been recognized as setting the record for the longest jeep convoy in Kentucky. For the longest Jeep convoy in Kentucky.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court recognized the convoy of 556 vehicles. The fiscal court says the record was set the weekend of the Jeeps and Jamz Expo earlier this year.

The event will return next year to the Owensboro Convention Center in June.