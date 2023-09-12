HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Jeff Dunham and his cast of puppet characters will bring their second leg of their 2023-2024 “Still Not Canceled” North American tour to the Ford Center in Evansville in March.

Marketing Manager Megan Smith announced the world-renowned ventriloquist is announced for March 21, 2024.

Officials state after 18 years of working in comedy clubs, theaters and arenas, Dunham has played live to over 7,250,000 people with 1,390 performances from June 2007 through May 2022, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years, and also completing nine international tours with shows in more than 20 countries.

Officials also state Dunham holds four of the top five highest rated programs on Comedy Central.

Controlled Chaos (2011)

Minding the Monsters (2012)

Jeff Dunham’s Completely Unrehearsed Last Minute Pandemic Holiday Special (2020), marking Comedy Central’s highest rated special in five years, garnering over four million views in five days, surpassing Dunham’s own “Unhinged in Hollywood (2015) special

Jeff Dunham’s Very Special Christmas Special (2008) captured the title of Comedy Central’s highest rated program to date

Dunham’s latest Comedy Central special, “Me the People” amassed 2.8 million viewers on its debut and is the cable’s most watched comedy special of 2022.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 18 at 10 a.m. at the Ford Center Ticket Office, www.jeffdunham.com and Ticketmaster.com.