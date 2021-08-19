Jeff Maurer announces Indiana Secretary of State campaign

CARMEL, Ind (WEHT)– Jeff Maurer has announced that he is working towards the Libertarian nomination for Indiana Secretary of State in 2022.

Maurer serves the Carmel community on the Economic Development Commission and the Home Place Advisory Board. He has experience working in tech, transportation, budget, and finance.

“I’m excited to announce this campaign to bring Hoosiers votes you can count and elections you can trust,” Maurer said. “As Secretary of State, I want you to have a receipt for your vote, so there can be no doubt in how your vote was counted.”

Maurer says he also plans to focus on advocating for small businesses in Indiana by working to shrink big government.

Libertarians in Indiana do not participate in the taxpayer-funded primary elections. Instead, candidates are nominated by party members at an annual state convention. The 2022 Libertarian Party of Indiana state convention will be held in March.