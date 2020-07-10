Jehovah’s Witness convention moved online due to Covid-19 pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — For the first time in nearly two decades, the Jehovah’s Witness convention will not be held this summer in downtown Evansville.

The 2020 convention “Always Rejoice!” originally scheduled for June will move to an online streaming platform.

“Our worship is centered on our mutual love for our God and for each other, irrespective of where we are physically,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This year’s convention program underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses tell Eyewitness News the convention was planned for two weekends, June 12-14 and June 19-21 at the Ford Center in Evansville Indiana, where more than ten thousand were expected to attend.

The convention was cancelled in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The virtual meetings we have held over the past four months have proved to all of us that it’s not about where we are physically. It’s about where we are spiritually. In many ways we are closer as a spiritual family than ever before.”

The program is to be released in six installments, each corresponding to a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days.

The first convention session is planned during the weekend of July 11-12.

The final weekend of the virtual event is scheduled for August 29-30.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)