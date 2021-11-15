Jersey Mike’s bringing fresh flavor to the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Known for their “fresh grilled subs”, Jersey Mike’s will be opening their first location in the area!

Franchise owners Jeffery and Philp Horn will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, November 17 to Sunday, November 21 to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio Valley.

“I discovered Jersey Mike’s while on vacation over 20 years ago. I instantly fell in love with the subs, and the giving culture of Jersey Mike’s,” said Horn. “I am thrilled to be opening a Jersey Mike’s Subs in Evansville, and I look forward to introducing our product and giving culture to the Evansville community. We are proud to be partnering with the Ronald McDonald House of the Ohio Valley and we look forward to a long partnership.”

A spokesperson with Jersey Mike’s tells us that customers who receive a special fundraising flyer with coupon offers can redeem any of the coupons listed and per every redemption, $2 will be donated back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Ohio Valley.

The restaurant is set to open at 939 N Burkhardt Road, in Evansville on Nov. 17. Jersey Mike’s says they’ll be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.