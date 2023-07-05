HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- A 4th of July event in Jessamine County may seem like an average parade upon first glance, but there is one unusual event that tends to catch people’s attention.

The 4th of July parade in Wilmore, KY features a lawnmower brigade. The elite event features synchronized lawn mower routines, with different moves that are coordinated and performed throughout the parade.

“I think it’s a good, good time to get out as a community and remember that we are one community with similar values and just celebrate American independence,” said Wilmore Fire Department Assistant Chief Wiley Adams.

Adams also says that the town of Wilmore is always welcoming new guests, so if you missed this year’s parade, there is always next year.