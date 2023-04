HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville and Owensboro area Jiffy Lubes will honor hometown heroes with 50% off oil changes.

All military veterans, first responders, law enforcement, and healthcare workers will be able to get 50% off any oil change on Friday and Saturday.

Jiffy Lube closes Friday at 6 p.m. and will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not need to make an appointment.