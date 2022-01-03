Job training, attracting remote talent, infrastructure: Holcomb outlines his 2022 priorities for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Expanding broadband access across Indiana, attracting remote workers and providing better access to mental health services are just a few of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plans for 2022.

Holcomb announced his administrative and legislative goals for the Hoosier State Monday afternoon.

Holcomb’s agenda included five pillars:

Economic development

Education, training and workforce development

Public health and wellness development

Community development

Good government service

“The 2022 Next Level Agenda builds a foundation for a healthier state,” Holcomb said. “These priorities will cultivate a more competitive environment to attract new economic development opportunities, establish better access to public health resources and help connect Hoosiers to better employment and training opportunities. Our efforts will advance Indiana’s reputation as a state Hoosiers want to live, work, play, study and stay.”

Economic development

Holcomb proposed eliminating the 30% business personal property tax floor on new equipment. Other priorities include:

Create a new funding mechanism to more competitively invest in transformational economic development opportunities

Provide greater flexibility within our existing economic tax credit incentive programs

Incentivize and attract more remote worker jobs to Indiana.

The governor said he’ll work with the legislature to make sure 900,000 Hoosiers receive the automatic taxpayer refund they’re due this tax season.

Holcomb also addressed proposed tax cuts in Indiana. While he’s glad Indiana is in a good enough economic position to consider a tax cut, he’s keeping an eye on the long-term impact of federal pandemic relief programs and inflation.

Education, training and workforce development

The governor has directed the Department of Education to create an Office of Kindergarten Readiness to work with the early childhood team at the Family and Social Services Administration and a revised Early Learning Advisory Committee (ELAC) to support kindergarten readiness.

The state will also move forward with a new school performance dashboard that will focus on “how students are building skills for success beyond the classroom.” Indiana will establish a new teacher supply-and-demand marketplace to connect educators with job opportunities throughout the state.

The governor also said the state will strengthen its data-driven public workforce system to connect unemployed Hoosiers with companies, jobs and training programs.

Public health and wellness development

Holcomb is calling on an expansion of services to help Hoosiers with mental health challenges, providing easier access to people in need of services. He and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch hope to remove the stigma by building awareness and expanding education about mental health.

The Governor’s Public Health Commission will develop recommendations to improve public health infrastructure and resources in the state.

The state also plans to expand data collection to better understand the causes behind sudden, unexplained infant deaths in Indiana.

Holcomb said the administration would create guidelines for universal lead screening and connect children with proper care.

Holcomb extended the state’s public health emergency through the end of January, renewing it for the 22nd time.

The governor said he would bring an end to the public health emergency spurred by the coronavirus pandemic if the legislature made three key changes:

Allow for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures

Allow for the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance

Extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds

Holcomb said he was working with the legislature on those changes and emphasized that the public health emergency remained in place to make sure the state had access to funds from federal programs. He mentioned that, even if the public health emergency came to an end, Indiana would still be in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community development

The agenda calls for the establishment of a grant program to help local governments strengthen cybersecurity.

State government will help oversee the implementation of the $500 million READI program as 17 regions begin developing their plans for the money. The Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) is funded by the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. The money will pay for the construction of housing, businesses and amenities like parks.

Holcomb and Crouch said they wanted to focus on capital projects to improve infrastructure for roads, trails, broadband and facility projects. Much of the money has already been appropriated, and some of the projects were halted at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadband, Crouch said, is especially essential in attracting remote workers to Indiana. She said the goal was to make sure every Hoosier had access to broadband internet.

Good government service

Holcomb said the state plans to address the regulatory and statutory changes suggested by a third-party review of the state’s law enforcement agencies.

The state plans to:

Work with legislative leaders to enhance membership of the Law Enforcement Training Board to include more civilians as well as all satellite academy directors as voting members

Establish personnel at the Law Enforcement Training Board to expand development and oversight of statewide training and curriculum that includes implicit bias and cultural awareness

Develop a strategic plan for Indiana State Police to accomplish recruiting and diversity goals

Modernize state law enforcement information systems to better track and analyze performance metrics

The 2022 agenda includes a focus on firefighter safety by establishing a program that collects and properly disposes of PFAS, chemicals found in firefighting foam that can have adverse health effects, the governor said.

You can find the governor’s 2022 Next Level Agenda here.