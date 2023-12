Today: Partly Sunny During the Afternoon with More Sun Late Afternoon. Highs in the Upper 40s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy with Increasing Clouds Overnight. Chilly Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy in the Morning with Spotty Showers. Some Afternoon Sun, then Clouds Increase Late Afternoon with a Few Spotty Showers. Highs Mid 40s north in the Lower 50s south.

Meteorologist Joe Bird