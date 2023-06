Today: Mostly Sunny (A Few Extra Clouds During the Afternoon). Winds from the west around 10-15MPH. Highs in the Upper 80s to Lower 90s.

Tonight: Mainly Clear with a Light Breeze. Lows in the Low to Mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the Upper 80s with a Breeze Around 10 MPH.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows in the Lower 60s.