Overnight: Snow Showers Ending with Some Clearing. Frigid Lows in the Mid Teens.

Sunday: Some Sun in the Morning with Clouds Increasing Throughout the Afternoon. Very Cold Highs in the Mid 20s.

Sunday Night: Plenty of Clouds and Frigid. Lows in the Mid to Upper Teens.

Monday: Clouds/Some Sun. Seasonably Cool with Highs in the Upper 30s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird