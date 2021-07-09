Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Highs in the Mid 80s.
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Storms Overnight (Possibly Strong to Severe with a Damaging Wind Threat). Lows Around 70.
Saturday: Showers & Storms in the Morning then a Break During the Early Afternoon with Mostly Cloudy Skies. Very Humid with Highs in the Lower 80s.
Saturday Evening: Showers & Storms (Possibly Severe). Muggy Lows Around 70.
Meteorologist Joe Bird
Joe’s Detailed Forecast – July 9, 2021
Today: A Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Humid. Highs in the Mid 80s.