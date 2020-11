Overnight: Cloudy with Rain & T’Showers. Very Windy (25+ MPH). Temperatures in the Uppers 50s to Lower 60s.

Sunday: T’Showers before Sunrise (Evansville and points east) and Tapering off to the west between 6-7AM. Skies Quickly Clearing Late Morning. Temperatures Falling into the Lower 50s During the Afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear & Much Colder. Winds Decreasing. Lows in the Low to Mid 30s.

Monday: Lots of Sunshine. Breezy with Highs in the Upper 50s.

Meteorologist Joe Bird