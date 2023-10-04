HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience is coming to the RiverPark Center on February 22, 2024.

Event organizers say the event will bring songs and stories from the “Man in Black” to the stage in a way that audiences haven’t seen or heard before. With video of Johnny from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show projected on a screen above the stage, a live band and singers will accompany him.

The RiverPark Center says Cash will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Ring of Fire” and “I Walk the Line,” and share stories of people he met along the way. Plus, onstage male and female singers will split vocal duties performing their own takes on Cash hits.

People can get tickets here.