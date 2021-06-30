Evansville youth pastor fired after being charged with sexual assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A youth pastor at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville has been fired a week after he was arrested on sexual assault charges.

Josh Henley was arrested in Benton County, Tennessee last week on three counts of statutory rape. He’s also charged with aggravated sexual battery. At the time of his arrest, he was the youth pastor at Washington Avenue Church of Christ.

The church released this statement: