Evansville youth pastor fired after being charged with sexual assault

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) A youth pastor at Washington Avenue Church of Christ in Evansville has been fired a week after he was arrested on sexual assault charges.
Josh Henley was arrested in Benton County, Tennessee last week on three counts of statutory rape. He’s also charged with aggravated sexual battery. At the time of his arrest, he was the youth pastor at Washington Avenue Church of Christ.
The church released this statement:
On behalf of our entire church family, the Eldership at Washington Avenue Church of Christ is praying for accountability, healing and justice in light of the recent arrest of Joshua Henley who served as our youth minister for the past three months. Mr. Henley’s employment with the church has been terminated effective immediately and he has been relieved of all duties and responsibilities. We take the allegations against Mr. Henley very seriously and will fully cooperate with law enforcement in connection with all investigations. We are heartbroken by this news and our prayers are with all involved.