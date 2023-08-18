OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro non-profit called, Josh’s Broken Feather, hosted its ribbon cutting at the Chamber of Commerce Friday evening.

The scholarships the nonprofit provides aims to help those who have attended, or are in the process of attending, a long-term drug or alcohol rehab program.

The $500 scholarships fund a person’s enrollment in the work ready program at Owensboro Community and Technical College.

The father of the non-profit’s namesake says education can be an important piece of giving those who have battled addiction a second chance at normalcy.

“Education is a great equalizer, and what that does is that makes people look past your past and look to the future of what you’re able to accomplish, said Teddy Hatfield, the nonprofit’s CEO.

Hatfield’s son also battled addiction before passing away in 2019 from a Fentanyl overdose. Friday marks what would have been his 25th birthday.

The nonprofit, created in his honor, received over 141 applicants and has awarded 7 scholarships to individuals this year.