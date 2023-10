HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Nelson County judge has denied a bond reduction request for the man accused of murdering Crystal Rogers.

An attorney for Brooks Houck requested his bond be reduced from $10 million to $500,000 last week after he claimed the bond was unreasonable. However, the judge said that $10 million is reasonable to ensure that Houck appears during the trial.

Houck is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers in 2015. He has pleaded not guilty.