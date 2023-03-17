Henderson, Ky. (WEHT)— McLean County Judge Executive Curtis Dame gave an update on Friday about the status of the repairs on the Livermore Bridge.

In a social media post, the judge said all inspections were up-to-date and repairs had been ongoing since they were contacted for the repairs last year.

“I applaud the staff and the cabinet for the level of transparency and access to reports when questions have been raised regarding this very important piece of local infrastructure,” he says.

Highway 431 and the bridge, together, are one of the main routes in their county and continue to be a high priority of the department with repairs slated to begin this summer.