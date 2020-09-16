Judge has message for Spencer County jurors

SPENCER CO, Ind. (WEHT) Judge Jon Dartt wants to give a big thank you to the 55 potential jurors who showed up for jury duty and the 13 who were ultimately selected to serve on the trial Alan Bennett.

The trial was the first in Spencer County to be completed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the first to be conducted since the Indiana Supreme Court ruled in July that jury trials could start again. Safety precautions included glass panels, masking, and social distancing.

After eight days of jury selection and trial, and after approximately two and a half hours of deliberation, Alan Lee Bennett was found guilty of the March 6, 2019 murder of Linda Bowman. He is set to be sentenced October 13 at 1:00 p.m.

(This story was originally published on September 15, 2020)

