HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Junior Achievement of Southwest Indiana will host their JA JobSpark event on Tuesday, October 24 and Wednesday, October 25 at the Old National Events Plaza from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

JA JobSpark is a Junior Achievement initiative which includes a two-day, hands on career expo for 8th graders in the Southwest Indiana and Southeast Illinois area. The event is meant to ‘spark’ an interest in students and get them excited for their future. During the event, students will learn about skills need for jobs that will be in demand when they graduate, while utilizing equipment that is used on those jobs daily. As the students engage in hands-on experiential activities, they will interact with industry professionals from eight career clusters.

After the event students will have a better understanding of the course they need to to take in high school, a track for post-secondary and a clear pathway that aligns with their interests.

JA JobSpark is one of Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana’s largest and most impactful events, with approximately 4,300 students, 400 volunteers, and 100 businesses providing hands-on activities for attendees.