POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A jury is still being selected in the case of a Posey County man accused of shooting and seriously injuring two people.

Kyler Butler is accused of firing eleven shots into another vehicle and injuring two people in January of 2018. He wasn’t taken into custody until a month later by U.S. Marshals in Las Vegas.

The first trial for Butler ended in a mistrial.