Jury finds man guilty in double murder trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A jury found a man guilty of two counts of murder Friday in a double murder trial in Evansville. Ernest Douglas was accused of the August 2019 murders of Donte Merriweather and Kendle Douglas.

Satanna Kendle-Douglas and Ernest Douglas were married. Ernest Douglas and Merriweather allegedly got into a fight, which led to the shooting. There was a snag when jury deliberations began in the case.

An incident with a juror nearly derailed the process earlier. One juror apparently told the others he went to the crime scene. That led to the judge excusing that juror because jurors are supposed to only make their decisions based on the evidence presented in the courtroom. An alternate was seated to replace that juror and deliberations continued.

