OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In 2020, Jaikorian Johnson was found guilty of of manslaughter, assault and wanton endangerment in the shooting death of 15-year-old Corban Henry. Johnson is set to be resentenced.

In 2022, Johnson received a sentence of 31 years. However, officials say those charges are capped at 20 years.

An appeal was filed by Johnson, that resulted in the case being reviewed by the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Officials say the court ruled that there were no errors in the guilty verdict, but a jury will be brought in solely for determining a new sentence.

“So, they found no reversible error in the guilt phase. I believe what the Supreme Court had an issue with and remanded, for the new sentencing hearing, was some allegations of uncharged crimes of Mr. Johnson that were improperly put in front of the jury,” says Mike Van Meter, the First Assistant Commonwealth Attorney in Daviess County.

Officials say a date has not been set for the case to go in front of a jury but will likely not happen before March 2024.