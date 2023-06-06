HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A trial date is set for a man accused of killing an Evansville firefighter.

During a hearing today, the trial for Larry Richmond senior was set for November 13th. Richmond is accused of shooting Robert Doerr in front of Doerr’s home in February of 2019.

Doerr’s widow, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, also faces charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police say Fox-Doerr admitted to deleting a call with Richmond from her phone’s history on the night of the shooting.

She’s expected in court again on July 31. If Richmond is found guilty, he faces a possible life sentence with no chance for parole.