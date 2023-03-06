HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile after he was allegedly found with a handgun and knife on Owensboro Middle School property.

School officials and the Owensboro Police Department School Resource Officer were able to recover the loaded firearm and the knife from the juvenile.

The juvenile was lodged in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with possession of handgun by a minor and unlawful Possession of a weapon on school property.