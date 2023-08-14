HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Owensboro Police have released details on the shooting that happened in the 2900 block of Arizona Court on Monday morning.

Authorities say a male juvenile was injured in the shooting. The victim was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by American Medical Response with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, the Owensboro Police Department interviewed a different male juvenile. Following the interview, the juvenile was charged and transported to Warren County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile was charged with:

• Assault 1st Degree

• Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree

• Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

• Possession of a Handgun by a Minor 1st Offense

• Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree

Anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888.