HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association is asking for donations for their K9 cemetery.

They are looking to raise money to help replace wood crosses that are deteriorating with a new weather-resistant PVC-style cross. The crosses cost about $25 dollars. The

They are looking to raise money to help replace wood crosses that are deteriorating with a new weather-resistant PVC-style cross. The crosses cost about $25 dollars. The association hopes to have 60 crosses made.

If you would like to donate, you can do so at SIPCA on Venmo or sipcainc@yahoo.com on PayPal. They do ask that you notate “K9 Crosses” when utilizing these so we can ensure all funds are correctly allocated.