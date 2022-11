INDIANA (WEHT) – More than just humans had fun on Halloween night, two furry friends did as well.

Cash and Archie are dogs with a job. They are K9s, but that doesn’t mean they were going to miss out on spooky fun. The Southern Indiana Police Canine Association shared a picture of them both dressed up in their costumes.

The post says they hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween with more treats than tricks like Cash and Archie did.