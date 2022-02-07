KDE honoring National Board certified teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) will stream the 2022 National Board Recognition Ceremony on Feb. 10. A total of 85 Kentucky educators will be recognized for earning their certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) in December.

Fifteen other educators who earned their certification in February 2021 and 212 more who maintained their certifications last year will also be acknowledged. The Kentucky NBCT Network will also be presenting its 2022 Champion Awards.

The NBCT certification was designed to develop, retain and recognize accomplished teachers and to generate ongoing improvement in schools nationwide. Kentucky has more than 4,000 NBCTs across the Commonwealth.

The event will be livestreamed on Feb. 10 at 4:30 p.m. EST and on the KDE Media Portal.